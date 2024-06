Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari was leading by 1,700 votes over his nearest rival Vikas Thakre of Congress after the first round of counting of votes in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP nominee had secured 13,918 votes while Thakre polled 12,131 votes after the first round, an official said. PTI CLS VT VT