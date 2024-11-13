Gadkari makes pitch for seaplane facility in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday proposed that transportation by seaplanes be encouraged in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district to improve connectivity to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR).

The BJP leader was speaking at a rally in Ballarpur assembly constituency in the district in support of state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar ahead of the November 20 state elections.

In his speech, Gadkari highlighted the development projects initiated by Mungantiwar in the district.

TATR is a big tourist attraction but no airport can be constructed nearby due to environmental concerns, he said.

To increase connectivity, Mungantiwar should make efforts to set up a "waterport" in Irai dam in Chandrapur and facilitate transportation through 22-seater seaplanes (which can take off and land on water), Gadkari added.

Tourists from Pune and Mumbai can reach TATR directly if water and air transportation facilities are created in the district, he said. PTI CLS KRK