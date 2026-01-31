Gadkari praises Sunetra Pawar for taking responsibility in difficult circumstances

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday praised newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for taking on the responsibility of the post following her husband Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash.

"Congratulations to Smt Sunetra Pawar on taking oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is commendable that Smt Sunetra Pawar is firmly taking responsibility even in the most difficult circumstances, keeping in mind the interests of the state," the senior BJP leader wrote on X.

BJP leader and state minister Ashish Shelar said in Ajit Pawar's death on January 28, Maharashtra lost a "highly experienced deputy chief minister", and the void can never truly be filled.

"Given Ajit Pawar's dedication to serving the people, I trust Sunetra vahini (sister-in-law in Marathi) will carry on his legacy effectively," he told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony.

Shelar, however, chose not to comment on criticism that the swearing-in took place in a hurry. PTI CLS ND KRK