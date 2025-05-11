Gadkari recalls how stones used to be hurled at his house during his early days in BJP

Nagpur, May 11 (PTI) Union Minister and BJP MP Nitin Gadkari has recalled how some individuals in his locality would regularly throw stones at his house in his early days in politics, stating that these opponents of the BJP became members of the party over the passage of time.

Addressing an event on Saturday to pay tribute to local BJP leader Ramdas Ambatkar, Gadkari praised BJP workers for their dedication to the party, even during adverse times.

He cited a speech by former RSS sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras, who had said that a "rare worker" is the greatest strength of the organisation.

Gadkari emphasised that the RSS has a large number of such dedicated workers, which has helped the organisation complete nearly 100 years successfully.

He said these workers always put their ideology and the nation first.

The Nagpur MP also reminisced about his early days in politics. In 1975, while working for the BJP in the Nagpur region, some people in his locality would regularly throw stones at my house, he said.

Gadkari noted that the same individuals used to go to the RSS headquarters, Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, and even to his residence. However, with time, those who once opposed the party not only joined it but one of them even went on to become a BJP ward president.

Gadkari praised the late Ambatkar and his family for their contributions to the BJP and the RSS.

He also urged party workers to prioritise their health for nation-building and shared how he has adopted a healthier lifestyle. PTI CLS NSK