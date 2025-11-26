Gadkari reviews highway project in Gujarat

Himmatnagar (Gujarat), Nov 26 (PTI) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inspected the under-construction section of the National Highway 48 near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha district.

Gadkari was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to an official release.

The Union Minister reviewed the progress of work being carried out at Motipura flyover and an underpass near Himmatnagar on the Shamlaji-Chiloda section of NH 48, which connects Gujarat with Rajasthan.

During the visit, officials informed the minister that all the structures on the highway have been completed except three overbridges, which are expected to be completed by March 2026, the release said.

Gadkari is scheduled to visit Surat and Navsari districts in south Gujarat on Thursday to review various works being carried out by NHAI on highways, said an official. PTI PJT PD NSK