Gadkari rues 'use and throw' aspect of politics; says people jump towards party in power

Pune, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said his opinion on politics was not good as it is characterised by "use and throw" and questioned the place for thought and loyalty amid people's propensity to join the party in power.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and senior BJP leader also said ideology was not the problem in the country but the emptiness of thoughts.

"Many people jump towards the party that comes to power, so where exactly does the stream of thought and loyalty go? In our country, ideology is not a problem, but the emptiness of thoughts is," he said.

Gadkari said the family unit has to develop first if the country has to progress.

Recalling an episode, he said, " A man came up to me and said he wanted to give up his life for the country. At the time, his business was failing, he was going bankrupt and he had a wife and children at home. I told him to first take care of the house and then the country." Gadkari said he considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his role model since the legendary emperor fought and won battles, but did not destroy places of worship or oppress opponents.

He treated all religions equally during his reign and was a truly secular king of India, the Union minister asserted.

Gadkari was speaking at a programme organised by the Maratha Seva Sangha here. PTI COR BNM