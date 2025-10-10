Gadkari says differences in opinion, ideology have never affected his friendships

Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) In politics, one should have a large heart and behave well with all opponents despite there being differences in opinion, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

He was speaking at the 'amrut mahotsav' felicitation programme of Suresh (Babu) Agrawal, whom the minister described as a friend from college days and a follower of the socialist ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia.

The minister said he never had any difference with Agrawal despite the latter being a socialist, and, thus, follower of a different ideology.

"Despite having differences of opinion, relationships are good, strong and lasting. This is the speciality of Indian democracy. In politics also, one should have a big heart and behave well with opponents," Gadkari said while recalling that his friendship with people does not undergo strain due to difference in opinions or political ideologies.

Gadkari hailed former defence minister George Fernandes for his work and simplicity, while recounting that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a communist, visits him out of courtesy whenever he comes to Delhi. PTI CLS BNM