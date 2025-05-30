Gadkari seeks cooperation among cultivators for development of farm techniques, better production

Nagpur, May 30 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged members of the farming community to cooperate among themselves in the development of agricultural techniques to scale up production.

He also called for the need to reduce the input costs in farming and increase quality production by adopting new technology.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing a gathering of farmers at a one-day workshop on 'Biochar Production Demonstration and Training' organised by Agrovision Foundation here. Gadkari is the chief patron of Agrovision Foundation.

He said progressive farmers should become leaders in their respective villages or regions, and help and guide other farmers into developing farming techniques and scaling up their agricultural production.

Giving an example of soil organic carbon (SOC) that enhances land quality, the minister urged farmers to reduce the input costs and increase quality production by using new technology.

Gadkari also said that agriculture equipment banks should be developed to help farmers.

The Union minister said Agrovision Foundation helps farmers in land testing, organising workshops and guidance to them with a vision to stop farmer suicides in Vidarbha. PTI COR CLS NP