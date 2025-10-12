Gadkari to lay foundation of Rs 436-crore elevated corridor in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 436 crore, four-km elevated corridor linking the Indira Gandhi Square and the Rajiv Gandhi Square here on Monday during his visit to the Union Territory, officials said.

Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will dedicate to the nation three national highway projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore, besides improvement works on a 14-km stretch of the East Coast Road involving an investment of Rs 25 crore, they said.

The minister will also inaugurate the 38-km four-lane Puducherry-Poondiankuppam section of National Highway 32, developed at a cost of Rs 1,588 crore, officials said.

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu, Puducherry ministers and Speaker R Selvam would participate in the event. PTI COR RHL