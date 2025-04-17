Gadkari unveils highway projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled 19 national highway projects worth Rs 4,137 crore in Odisha.

At a function held at the Baramunda Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 17 projects and inaugurated sections of two highways.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo, MPs, MLAs and ministers were present at the programme.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 13 national highway projects worth Rs 2,905 crore. As a part of these projects, new roads will be built and existing roads will be widened in Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh districts.

A total of 105 km of roads will be constructed.

He also laid the foundation stones for four bridges worth Rs 427 crore. These bridges, having a combined length of 4.82 km, will be built on the Berhampur-Gopalpur and Rourkela-Biramitrapur highways under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund.

Gadkari also inaugurated two sections of NH-59 and NH-130CD. The combined length of the two sections is 44 km, and has been built at Rs 841 crore. PTI AAM AAM SOM