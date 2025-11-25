Gadkari visits Barsana in Mathura, listens to Bhagwat Katha

Mathura (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday visited Barsana in Mathura.

During his more than three-hour-long stay, he listened to Bhagwat Katha, Radha Kant Shastri, the executive president of Maan Mandir Seva Sansthan, said.

He also met Padma Shri saint Ramesh Baba. They discussed various religious and infrastructure-related issues. Gadkari also shared some infrastructure project stories with the saint, Shastri added.

The minister also sought blessings at Radharani temple in Barsana.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gadkari said, "Visited the Shri Mataji Gaushala, located at the foothills of Brahmagiri Mountain near Manpur village in Barsana, and had darshan of the cows. This Gaushala, run under the guidance of Shri Ramesh Baba Ji - Maan Mandir, serves over 55,000 cows.

"Had the good fortune of visiting the Shri Radha Rani Temple in Barsana, Mathura, and having darshan of Shriji. Visited the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya organised by spiritual preacher Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Ojha Ji in Barsana and received his blessings."