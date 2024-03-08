Gadkari's name will come up first once Mahayuti decides on LS seat-sharing: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Union minister Nitin Gadkari's name "would come up first" once the ruling `Mahayuti' alliance in the state finalizes its seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader pooh-poohed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's offer of a Lok Sabha ticket to Gadkari from the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

"Gadkari is our prominent leader. He contests from Nagpur. When the first list of candidates (of BJP) was released, there had been no discussions among Mahayuti partners (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP)....Once Mahayuti's decision (on seat-sharing) is done and discussions take place, Gadkari's name would come up first," Fadnavis said.

Thackeray's own party was in shambles, he said, adding, "The chief of such a party giving offer to a national-level leader like Gadkari is akin to a small-time person offering to make someone president of the United States." Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Thackeray had said Gadkari should show "Maharashtra's mettle" and resign instead of "bowing before Delhi". "We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," Thackeray said. PTI CLS KRK