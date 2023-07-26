Gahlot asks transport officials to look into breakdowns of e-buses in Delhi, say sources

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the transport department to set up a committee to analyse the reasons behind the frequent breakdowns of electric buses in the national capital, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The directions were issued during a meeting Gahlot held with department officials to review various infrastructure projects, they added.

"A major part of the meeting was spent on reviewing the progress of the construction of various bus depots. However, there was a brief discussion on the technical issues arising with electric buses," a source said.

The minister instructed the officials to form a committee to analyse the technical snags in the electric buses.

Advertisment

"They were also directed not to induct any new electric buses in the fleet till it is fully ensured that these will not develop any technical snags. For instance, 12 buses developed a low-battery (problem) while on the road on Tuesday. Such issues have been arising," the source added.

Earlier this month, Gahlot directed the transport commissioner not to put the newly inducted electric buses in operation from July 10 if the technical defects are not rectified.

The direction came amid rising instances of breakdowns of the electric buses that were inducted into the Delhi Transport Corporation's fleet on June 30.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on several occasions said over 10,000 buses will ply in Delhi by 2025 and 80 per cent of these will be electric-powered.

Gahlot also tweeted about the meeting.

"Held a meeting today with the officials of the transport department and discussed various issues related to transport and instructed them to complete the various transport infrastructure being developed in Delhi at the earliest.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are determined to provide convenient transport facilities to the people of Delhi," the minister said in a tweet in Hindi. PTI SLB SZM