Gajendra Shekhawat opens 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, says theatre voice of society's soul

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that theatre is the voice of society’s soul and a powerful medium to mobilise and inspire.

After inaugurating the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the annual theatre festival of the National School of Drama (NSD) here, Shekhawat said, “Today’s silver jubilee celebration is, for all of us, an occasion of joy, enthusiasm and delight. But along with all this, it is also an occasion for collective resolve because theatre is the voice of society’s soul.

“As a mirror and voice of the soul of society, theatre is also a powerful medium to mobilise, inspire, stir and guide society towards a specific objective, especially if that objective is aligned with the larger national interest.” The 25th edition of the NSD's marquee annual event is also the most expansive one, with more than 289 national and international performances scheduled across 41 centres around the country.

The festival will also run at multiple venues for the first time, including Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Aizawl (Mizoram), Tura (Meghalaya), Nagaon (Assam), Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Rohtak (Haryana).

Shekhawat said the tradition of theatre has served as “an expression of India's soul and the consciousness of its society”.

“It has worked to reduce the divide between folk and classical, and at the same time bridge the gap between villages and towns,” the minister said.

He added that the festival has played an important role in enriching and strengthening the respect and goodwill towards Indian culture that is being created across the world. “The renewed and growing respect for India’s traditions, arts and culture across the world will be further deepened and enriched through this initiative. I believe that while the Bharat Rang Mahotsav is already the largest festival of its kind in the world, I hope that along with being the largest, it will also become the most influential festival of its kind,” he said.

The minister also launched the NSD's official radio station, 'Rang Akash', and an OTT platform, 'Natyam', on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, who read out a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating all those who have nurtured and sustained the spirit of theatre over the years, Modi said in his message that theatre is a universal language which transcends the boundaries of region, culture and time.

“Stories are invisible threads that bind generations, carrying memory, wisdom and emotion from one age to the next. Long before histories were written, voices shaped values, turning lived experience into shared understanding.

“Through rhythm, gesture and narrative, storytelling transforms personal truth into collective consciousness. Across cultures, stories have not only entertained but awakened societies,” the prime minister said.

He added that theatre fosters a unique and immediate relationship between performers and viewers, “making it a living and a shared experience”.

“This festival will truly become a mini global village, bringing together artistes and participants from diverse societies and languages. I am confident that artistes from across the world will build lasting bonds of friendship as well as take rich cultural impressions of India and cherish memories of a lifetime,” Modi said in his message.

This year’s festival will have a range of curated and allied theatre performances, including ‘Adirang’ for tribal crafts, children's theatre festival ‘Jashn-e-Bachpan’, ‘Bal Sangam’ by children, ‘Poorvottar Natya Samaroh’ for theatre from the Northeast, puppet theatre, dance drama, classical drama featuring Sanskrit plays, and the ‘Micro Drama’ festival showcasing short-format productions.

It will also be the first time that theatrical productions by transgender communities, sex workers, senior citizens and other marginalised social groups will be featured at the festival.

The international collaborations at the festival include the National Polish Theatre Academy, the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts from Spain, and the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts.

The nearly month-long festival will come to an end on February 20.