Gajendra Shekhawat takes charge as Union Culture Minister

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday took charge as the Union Culture Minister.

Soon after taking charge, he told reporters that his ministry will contribute towards the vision of making a Viksit Bharat.

Born in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in 1967, Shekhawat was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha and again to the 18th Lok Sabha in the recently-held general elections from Jodhpur.

Shekhawat served as Union Jal Shakti Minister in the previous government.