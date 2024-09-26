Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targets Gehlot after clean chit in Sanjivani case

Jodhpur, Sep 26 (PTI) A day after he was given a clean chit by the Rajasthan High Court in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Shekhawat seeking quashing of FIR against him in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The high court passed the order after the Special Operations Group (SOG), which had filed the FIR against Shekhawat, submitted a detailed report in the court stating that there was no incriminating evidence against him in the case.

The senior BJP leader said it has been Gehlot's long-standing practice to trap his political rivals and added that his political methods have once again been exposed.

Shekhawat accused Gehlot of misusing the government and administrative system to fulfill his political interests.

Talking to the media in Jodhpur, the minister said that Gehlot made numerous attempts to defame him and his family.

"The government and administrative system have been misused for fulfilling political interests. Numerous attempts have been made to defame me and my family...," he said.

Asserting that he always kept himself calm through this period, Shekhawat said that this wasn't merely a battle between truth and falsehood, but a case of justice being served.

When asked about filing a defamation suit, the minister confirmed that a defamation case was already ongoing. He had filed the case in Delhi after the offensive remarks made about his mother.

Shekhawat accused Gehlot of trapping his rivals to retain his seat of power and protect his shrinking political influence.

On the question of investors in the Sanjivani case getting back their money, the BJP leader said the process is ongoing.

He further said that the Lok Sabha passed in 2019 the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, which grants the CBI the authority to investigate cases like Sanjivani. PTI COR AS AS