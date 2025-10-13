GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite in 2026

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Space-tech start-up GalaxEye on Monday said it will launch the world's first multi-sensor Earth observation (EO) satellite 'Mission Drishti' in the first quarter of next year, marking the beginning of setting up a constellation of satellites over the next four years.

Weighing 160 kg, Mission Drishti is India's largest privately built satellite and also the highest-resolution satellite developed in the country, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement. It plans to launch 8-10 satellites by 2029.

The satellite uses GalaxEye's proprietary SyncFused Opto-SAR technology, which combines both Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and multispectral sensors on a single platform. It will allow for continuous all-weather, high-resolution imagery with global coverage.

The satellite, offering 1.5 metre resolution, will enable governments, defence agencies and industries to perform advanced geospatial analysis across a wide range of applications, including border surveillance, disaster management, defence, utilities and infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, as well as financial and insurance assessment, providing real-time environmental and structural insights.

"With Mission Drishti, we are unlocking a new era of actionable data through space exploration. For the first time in the world, we are deploying a satellite that combines multiple sensing technologies on a single platform, enabling us to observe the Earth in ways that were previously impossible," Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye, said in a statement.

"This mission places India firmly on the global space map and creates a system that turns space technology into intelligence that businesses, governments, and communities can rely on," Singh said.

The Drishti satellite has undergone comprehensive structural testing at ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), proving its capability to endure the harsh conditions of space, including extreme temperatures, vibrations, and vacuum.

Each satellite is engineered as a remote-sensing Earth observation system, optimised for spatial, spectral and temporal resolutions to capture high-precision imagery.

"With the recent geopolitical events increasing, next-generation imaging technologies with AI infusion, we look forward to providing unparalleled imagery intelligence," Singh said.

"We already have interest from defence and security agencies, utilities, agriculture, and financial companies, and we are truly excited about the potential of this technology to transform decision-making and operational efficiency across industries," Singh said. PTI SKU RHL