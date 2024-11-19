Galleries showcasing Constitution's uniqueness, UP's tribal culture to come up at Mahakumbh

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Tuesday that a 'Constitution gallery' and a 'tribal gallery' be set at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh that will begin from January 2025.

These galleries are aimed to highlight the uniqueness of the Indian Constitution and the tribal culture of the country's most populous state, according to an official statement.

The chief minister issued the directions at a meeting held on Tuesday.He also ordered that Preamble recitation sessions be held in government schools, colleges and offices across Uttar Pradesh on November 26 to mark 'Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution' that will begin on December 26.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949.

"People from across the globe will visit the Prayagraj Kumbh in January 2025 and this would be a great opportunity for the world to learn and understand India. A 'Constitution Gallery' based on the Indian Constitution should thus be set up at the Mahakumbh, where discussions about the formation of the constituent assembly, the drafting of the Constitution, and related information should be displayed through audio-visual presentations," the release quoted Adityanath as saying.

"At the Mahakumbh, a special gallery should also be set up focusing on tribal leader Birsa Munda, the tribal culture of the state, and the government's efforts in this regard," he said.

This also comes as the country celebrates 2025 as the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (Tribal Pride Year) on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversaries of Birsa Munda and the country's first Union home minister Sardar Patel, he said.

"A tribal museum has already been established in Imlia Koder, Balrampur, and two more museums are being set up by the Government of India," he added.

Meanwhile, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said a high-tech control room is being designed by Bollywood's famous art director Pawan Pandey in the Kumbh Mela area for the safety and convenience of the devotees coming for the religious gathering in January 2025.

The control room is expected to be ready in a week, he said.

Chaturvedi said high-level meetings will be held in the control room for discussing necessary arrangements for the devotees.

He said separate cabins of more than 50 officers are being built in this control room, from where security, administrative, medical, and drinking water-related works in the fair will be monitored.

The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The meeting presided over by Adityanath also discussed the events to be organised by state government departments from December onwards.

He said that timed with the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Research Chairs and Good Governance Chairs should also be established in universities.

Adityanath also directed that the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar be celebrated "in a big way to make the new generation aware of how she revived Indian cultural consciousness during the time of invaders". PTI MAN RPA RPA