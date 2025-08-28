Gallery of unoccupied house collapses in Mumbra; no one hurt

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A portion of the gallery of a house collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Thursday, though no one was injured since the structure was unoccupied, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 5pm near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The single storey structure is owned by one Sikander Qureshi but it was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Personnel from the Public Works Department, the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management team, and the Encroachment Department were present at the site to assess the situation," he added. PTI COR BNM