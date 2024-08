Thane, Aug 03 (PTI) Around 70 residents of a five-storied building in Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai were evacuated late Saturday night after the gallery slab collapsed, an official said.

Two of the families were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding fire brigade personnel cleared the debris.