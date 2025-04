Latur, Apr 28 (PTI) Ten persons were arrested after a gambling den was busted in Latur, a police official said on Monday.

The raid took place in Mitra Nagar on April 25, during which cash, mobile phones and gambling items cumulatively worth Rs 5.89 lakh were seized, he said.

The 10 persons have been charged under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM