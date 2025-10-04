Gambling den busted in Mumbai, 33 booked; Rs 1.5 lakh cash, other material seized

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The police have booked 33 persons after busting a gambling den in Mumbai and seizing cash as well as other material used for the illegal activity, an official said on Saturday.

A Crime Branch team raided the gambling den at Vasant Vihar Commercial Complex in the eastern suburb of Chembur on Friday evening, he said.

During the raid, 24 persons were found gambling, while seven persons were collecting bets from them, the official said.

The accused persons were wagering using plastic coins, he said.

In all, the crime branch team led by senior inspectors Milind Kathe and Laxmikant Salunkhe detained 33 persons, including one of the owners of the gambling den and a cashier, the official said.

The police team also confiscated Rs 1.5 lakh cash, gambling instruments, including plastic coins, that could be used to place bets for Rs 3.3 crore, he said.

A case has been registered at the RCF police against the accused persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI DC NR