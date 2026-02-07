Gambling den busted in Nagpur, 17 slot machines seized

Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Police have exposed a gambling den in Nagpur city and seized 17 slot machines from the premises, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, police raided an upper floor of a building near the Timki-Pachpaoli railway crossing on Friday, where three persons involved in gambling were caught, they said.

The raid team also seized 17 slot machines, Rs 4,000 in cash and other electronic equipment. “The seizure of so many casino machines shows the scale of the illegal operation,” said a senior police official.

The accused were running the operation with the help of an absconding accomplice, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR NR