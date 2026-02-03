Gambling den busted in Nanded; property worth Rs 16.68 lakh seized

Nanded, Feb 3 (PTI) In a crackdown against illegal activities, the police raided a gambling den in Maharashtra's Nanded district and seized property worth Rs 16.68 lakh, an official said.

A special team raided a gambling den operating on a farm in Biloli town late on Monday night, and seized Rs 3.06 lakh in cash along with a car, an auto-rickshaw, 13 motorcycles and five mobile phones, he said.

The official said that a case has been registered under the Maharashtra Gambling Act. PTI COR ARU