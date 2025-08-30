Gambling den busted in Virar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 30 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police has registered an FIR against 14 individuals for their alleged involvement in gambling following a raid on a flat in Virar East.

The case was registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act at the Bolinj police station, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a flat at the MHADA complex on August 28 and found that a card game of `teen-patta' was underway there, said senior police inspector Shahuraj Ranavare.

"We have registered a First Information Report under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act at the Bolinj police station," he said, adding that Rs 61,750 in cash were seized from the flat.

No arrest has been made. PTI COR KRK