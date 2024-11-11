Gambling den raided in Latur; 50 booked

Latur, Nov 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against 50 persons after a raid at a gambling den in a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police raided a premises in Mogha village in Deoni tehsil on Saturday night and rounded up 50 persons engaged in the illegal activity, an official said.

The team seized Rs 4 lakh cash, mobiles and other materials, he said, adding that the total seizure is worth Rs 2.13 crore.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act. PTI COR ARU