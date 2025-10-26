National

Gambling den raided in Latur; eight booked

Latur, Oct 26 (PTI) The police have busted an illegal gambling operation and seized Rs 2.95 lakh in cash in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch (LCB) conducted a raid in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil and busted a gambling den operating in a tin shed at a farm on Friday, the official said.

Eight men were caught red-handed while gambling, and Rs 2.95 cash, mobile phones, and motorcycles were seized from the spot, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI COR ARU