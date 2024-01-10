Gambling den raided in Thane city; 45 apprehended

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) A total of 45 persons were apprehended and nearly Rs 6.45 lakh was seized after the police raided a gambling den in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The illegal activity was going on inside a club in the city's Kopri area on Tuesday night, the official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil, the crime branch carried out the crackdown and found that 43 persons were playing ‘teen patti’ inside the club.

The 43 gamblers and club manager Sandeep Patil and owner Babu Nadar were apprehended under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. The police also recovered Rs 6,43,890 from there, he added. PTI COR NR