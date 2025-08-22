Gambling racket busted in Delhi; 12 held, over Rs 15 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A gambling racket was busted in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area with the arrest of 12 people, including the alleged mastermind, police said on Friday.

Police recovered Rs 15.32 lakh in stake money, 13 packets of premium playing cards, 10 dice, and a leather box, they said.

The action followed a specific tip-off about a high-stakes gambling operation being run at a house in Kusumpur Pahari, an officer said.

"On August 20, a raid was conducted at the premises, where 11 individuals were caught red-handed while gambling. During interrogation, the mastermind, identified as Harish alias Kranti (39), a resident of Vasant Vihar, was also apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

A case has been registered under the Delhi Public Gambling Act at Vasant Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway to identify others linked to the racket, officials said.