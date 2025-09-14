Gambling racket busted in Delhi, 6 held

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Six men have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal cricket betting racket in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a PCR call, a police team raided a flat in Chilla village on the intervening night of September 12 and 13 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bets on the England-South Africa match, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Lal Babu Sahani (43), Jitender Sharma (26), Raju Shah (34), Dileep Sahani (40), Himanshu Ravi (24) and Mohit (27), he said.

The accused had allegedly set up a betting den equipped with laptops, mobile phones, WiFi routers and other accessories to operate the racket, the police said.

They used 32 mobile phones for managing bets, a GSM call patching system to handle multiple calls, and laptops to track updates from betting websites.

The police said they seized three laptops, 32 mobile phones, a GSM device, registers, calculators, a printer, an LED TV and Rs 2,720 in cash from the spot.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM NB