Gambling syndicate busted in Delhi, 22 held

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested 22 people and busted a gambling syndicate running in southwest Delhi's Raghu Nagar area, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"A team of special staff of southwest district received information regarding gambling in Raghu Nagar area. A team was formed and a raid was conducted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Police said they have arrested 22 people, including the kingpin, Anoop Singh, who is previously involved in 18 cases including murder, rape, kidnapping, attempt to murder, quarrel, gambling and others.

"We have recovered 4.45 lakh stake money from the possession of the accused. Further investigation into the matter has been started," said the DCP. PTI BM BM NB NB