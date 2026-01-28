'Game changer' for marginalised families: Delhi food minister praises new food security rules

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday praised the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, and called them a "game changer" for marginalised families.

The Rekh Gupta government recently approved Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, raising the annual income criterion for issuing ration cards from Rs 1 lakh per annum to Rs 1.2 lakh. The new policy also contains fair eligibility verification, exclusion criteria, efficient grievance mechanisms and transparency measures.

"For too long, the PDS has been plagued by inefficiencies and exclusions of the truly needy. These rules mark a decisive shift, ensuring food security reaches those who need it most," Sirsa said.

The minister termed the new rules as a "game changer for Delhi's marginalised families." He also said the Delhi government was planning technology-enabled reforms in its public distribution system (PDS) to optimise distribution and foster public trust.

Under the new policy, authorities will identify priority households through district-level scrutiny by multi-member committees incorporating elected representatives for impartiality. This targeted approach minimises subsidy leakage and maximises impact on the vulnerable, the minister said.

Further, the grievance mechanism provides for a three-tier, time-bound system at the circle, district and state levels, guaranteeing swift resolution, complemented by social audits, public disclosures and vigilance committees at Fair Price Shops.

"This is more than policy; it is a promise to Delhi's women and children, secured under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's dynamic governance," Sirsa said further.

These reforms embody the "sankalp of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the minister added. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ