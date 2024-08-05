Game zones shut down: Surat-based facility challenges closure order in Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued notices on a plea moved by a Surat-based gaming zone challenging the closure notice given to it by civic authorities following the May 25 fire at such a facility in Rajkot, which killed 27 persons.

Following the May 25 fire at Rajkot's TRP game zone, the state authorities had closed all gaming zones and the HC, in its May 27 order, said they shall remain closed until further orders.

The petitioner, Lets Jump Trampoline and Adventure Pvt Ltd in Surat, told the court of Justice Sangeeta Vishen that it was sealed by authorities despite holding all requisite permissions.

The petitioner, through its counsel Amit Thakkar, submitted it was served a closure notice pointing out irregularities that were based on flimsy grounds and without giving it a chance to put its side.

Thakkar told the court the petitioner had filed a civil application before the division bench of the HC seeking modification of its May 27 order directing state authorities to not permit any gaming zone to operate until further orders in the wake of the May 25 fire incident.

The petitioner told court it had invested a huge amount of money and employed 120 personnel, and the abrupt closure was causing it huge loss.

The civil application was rejected on July 4, but the petitioner was allowed to challenge the action independently before the competent court.

It prayed for the court's direction to the respondents to carry out inspection within a stipulated time period and permit operations if everything is found to be proper and in place.

The court issued notices to respondents, including the state government and Surat Municipal Corporation, returnable on August 12.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal is hearing a suo motu plea on the Rajkot game zone fire. PTI KA BNM