Gandhi family pays tribute to Sree Narayana Guru in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 21 (PTI) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day in this hill district on Sunday.

The three leaders visited the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam office at Kalpetta in the morning and offered floral tributes to the Guru’s portrait.

“We must all remember Sree Narayana Guruji for everything he taught us. The concept of equality and compassion for all beings, which is very much needed in society. We are here to pay respect to him,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka has been in her constituency for the past 10 days, meeting people from various walks of life, including prominent literary, cultural, and religious figures across Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

Her visit is scheduled to conclude on Monday, Congress sources said.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Wayanad on Saturday, are also expected to return on Monday, party leaders added.