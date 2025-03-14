Gandhi Gramam Foundation to organise Dalit conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) The Gandhi Gramam Foundation headed by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will organise a ‘Dalit Progress Conclave’ here on March 23, with the aim of forging a strong Dalit movement in the country.

In a release here, Chennithala said the foundation, which was set up in 2010 when he was KPCC president, had so far conducted more than 25 Gandhi Gramam programmes in the 14 districts of the state.

"The Dalit Progress Conclave is being organised based on the ideas and suggestions evolved during the programmes," he said.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar will inaugurate the conclave on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, at a function to be presided over by Ramesh Chennithala.

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar (grandson of B R Ambedkar), and VCK chief and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan will be among those present at the inaugural function.

The Governor will honour Kodikunnil Suresh MP, who is the longest-serving member of the Lok Sabha from Kerala on the occasion.

The Gandhi Gramam Foundation has undertaken visits to various tribal and Dalit villages every New Year’s Day since its formation in 2010, to discuss and compile the issues being faced by the communities and find effective solutions, he said.

"This is the first such comprehensive and long-term Dalit outreach programme in the state," Chennithala said.

He said the conclave will have three sessions based on the constitutional rights of Dalits and their violations, women’s empowerment in society and family, and unemployment and land issues of Dalits.

Prakash Ambedkar, Telangana Minister Dhansari Anasuya, Varsha Gaikwad MP, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik, Kerala SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu, Maharashtra Minister Nitin Rawat and Shashi Tharoor MP will speak at the various sessions, the release said. PTI MVG SSK MVG SSK KH