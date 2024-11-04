Gandhi, Kharge among senior Cong leaders invited for party's 'Delhi Nyay Yatra'

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Delhi Congress has invited senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal, for the month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', state unit chief Devender Yadav said on Monday.

"The yatra will star on November 8 and pass through all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. With this yatra, we will bring to light the problems of the citizens of Delhi and will work to put pressure on the government," Yadav told PTI Videos.

The yatra will take place for around a month and will be joined by every Congress worker, he said.

"We have invited Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal. The leadership of Congress will also participate in this yatra from time to time and extend support," he added.

The Delhi Congress chief further said during the yatra, party workers will interact with people to understand their issues and take suggestions on how they can build a better Delhi.

The entire yatra will be carried out on foot, with a target of covering 20-25 km per day. The march will begin around 8 am daily and there would be lunch as well as tea breaks. The day will end with a public meeting and the 200-250 permanent yatris returning to their camps, Yadav stated.

People from different walks of life such as advocates and doctors will also join the yatra and present their views, he added.

The Delhi Nyay Yatra, on the lines of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, is scheduled to begin on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. PTI NIT RPA