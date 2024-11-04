Gandhi, Kharge among senior Cong leaders invited to party's 'Delhi Nyay Yatra'

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Congress has invited senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, for the month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', unit chief Devender Yadav said on Monday.

"The yatra will start on November 8 and pass through all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. With this yatra, we will bring to light the problems of the citizens of Delhi and will work to put pressure on the government," Yadav told PTI Videos.

The yatra will continue for around a month and will be joined by every Congress worker, he said.

"We have invited Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal. The leadership of the Congress will also participate in this yatra from time to time and extend support," Yadav added.

The Delhi Congress chief further said that during the yatra, party workers will interact with people to understand their issues and take suggestions on how they can build a better Delhi.

The entire yatra will be carried out on foot, with a target of covering 20-25 kilometres per day. The march will begin around 8 am daily and there would be lunch as well as tea breaks. The day will end with a public meeting and the 200-250 permanent yatris returning to their camps, Yadav said.

He said that Congress workers are charged up to make the yatra a success. It will set the agenda for the Congress' return to power in the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

People from different walks of life will also join the yatra and present their views, Yadav said.

He claimed that Delhi had witnessed its golden period of development during the 15-year Congress rule.

The Delhi Nyay Yatra, on the lines of Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, is scheduled to begin on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Gandhi launched the over 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7, 2022. It went on for a period of 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 Union territories. The yatra culminated on January 30, 2023.

The Congress also organised a Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during January-March 2024. PTI NIT IJT