Gandhi must apologise for his 'not Hindu' remark, Kharge should clarify on Cong stand: MP CM

Bhopal, Jul 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks in the Lok Sabha that leaders of the BJP are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock.

The MP CM further said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge must clarify if his party agrees with Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament.

"I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement. The entire Hindu society has been put to shame by his remarks. The Leader of Opposition has made a statement to shame Hindu society in the world's largest temple of democracy," the CM said, adding that calling Hindus violent was a sign of the Congress leader's "kutsit" (vile) mentality.

"India is the only country for Hindus, where they have such a large population. If the Leader of Opposition shames them in this manner, how can any country tolerate it? The entire country is angry over this issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologize by rubbing his nose. I am proud I am a Hindu and every Hindu is proud of this," Yadav added.

Kharge should ask Gandhi to resign, Yadav said in the video statement he uploaded on social media platform X.