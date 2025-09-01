'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar begins

Patna: The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of Congress' 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar began from Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who led the procession, was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and other INDIA bloc leaders.

The procession marked the culmination of Congress' 14-day, 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The march started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The march will pass through S P Verma Road, Dak Bunglow Crossing, Kotwali Thana, Nehru Patah, Income Tax Roundabout, before culminating at the statue of B R Ambedkar near Patna High Court.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.