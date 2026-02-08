Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi condemns misuse of Mahatma's image in ad war between Cong, BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) The KGSN has condemned the alleged misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in a recently published advertisement in Karnataka, calling it an affront to the Father of the Nation's core ideals and a matter of serious national concern.

The Congress and the opposition BJP engaged in a spat through advertisement using a cartoon of Gandhi.

In its full page advertisement on the front page of the leading vernacular and English dailies on February 3, the Congress-led Karnataka government showed Gandhi admonishing 'Sangh-Appa' wearing a white shirt and a Khaki pant for scrapping Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The advertisement takes a potshot at the Centre for replacing the MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

In retaliation, the BJP put out a full-page advertisement on February 7, where Gandhi is shown as lifting his stick to hit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and calls them all 'Nungappa' (The one who squanders everything).

"To you, the Nungappa who are using Mahatma as your property," Gandhi is shown as telling the trio who pose requesting him not to hit them.

In a statement, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) president Wooday P Krishna and honorary secretary M C Narendra expressed alarm over the portrayal of Gandhiji and said it was derogatory and contrary to his philosophy, warning that such representations could mislead the younger generation and damage the sanctity associated with his legacy.

The statement further said, "An advertisement that has recently appeared in leading daily newspapers of Karnataka depicts the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in a manner that would shock anyone who understands Gandhiji's philosophy. The way in which he has been portrayed is something that brings shame to the entire nation and is completely contrary to his core ideals such as non-violence, Satyagraha, and Sarvodaya." The KGSN said the depiction amounted to a destruction of Gandhiji's values.

It described the trend of using Gandhi's image for partisan or political convenience as a disturbing development in recent times.

"At a time when Mahatma Gandhi alone is revered across the world with the honorific 'Mahatma', it is a disturbing development that in recent times certain sections of the media are using Gandhiji in a derogatory manner and for the convenience of partisan politics," the statement said, adding that such usage posed the risk of sending "a wrong message to the younger generation".

Condemning the practice in strong terms, the organisation said that even if Gandhiji's ideals could not be effectively conveyed to the youth, his image should not be used in a way that demeans his personality or philosophy.

"It is our clear and firm view that he should at least not be used in a manner that demeans his personality and philosophy," the statement said.

The KGSN urged the media to act responsibly and uphold its national duty, requesting editors to publish the statement in public interest.

It expressed hope that media organisations would "recognise their national responsibility in such matters and discharge their duties responsibly". PTI GMS KH