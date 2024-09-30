'Gandhi Walk' to commemorate centenary of Gandhi’s leadership of freedom struggle: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the government would organise statewide ‘Gandhi Walk’ to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's leadership of the freedom struggle movement in Belagavi, on October 2.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “We will take out ‘Gandhi Jyothi Padayatra' (Gandhi march) from Gandhi statue on MG Road to Bharat Jodo Bhavan of KPCC office on Queens Road from 11 am on October 2. Similar padayatras will be organised in other parts of the State. MLAs, Block Congress Presidents and party workers will be present in the Gandhi Walk in Bengaluru.” The government will hold a joint legislature session in Belagavi in December to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over leadership of India’s freedom struggle.

The Belagavi session would follow the same format as the Congress ‘Maha Adhiveshana’ (Grand session) held 100 years ago.

All the 136 Congress MLAs must mandatorily participate in their respective constituencies. The MLCs, district presidents or vice presidents must coordinate the programme in case the MLAs of the respective constituencies are not available, he said.

“On October 2, Gandhi Walk will be organised from Gandhi Bhavan to Gandhi statue on Vidhana Soudha. Over 500 students will take oath of cleanliness through video conference during the event organised at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.” Shivakumar also requested the participants to wear white dress for the event to spread awareness about Gandhi’s philosophy.

“I have been organising many historic programmes ever since I took over as the KPCC President. We had successfully organised Bharat Jodo yatra in Karnataka. Later, we fetched water from Gandhi well in Belagavi,” he added.

A committee of 60 people has been formed, which includes former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, to chalk out the modalities for celebrating the 100th anniversary.