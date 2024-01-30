Gandhi was assassinated because he stood for secular India, says CPI(M) leader Yechury

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated because he stood for a united and secular India, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday, as he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary.

Advertisment

The CPI(M) leader also said it is the duty of every patriot to uphold the vision for an inclusive India.

"On this Gandhi Martyrdom Day, it is the duty of all Indian patriots to uphold and strengthen the vision of an inclusive India that is coming under a grievous assault. Gandhiji was assassinated by communal forces because he stood steadfast for a united secular India," he said in a post on X.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed each year on January 30. It marks the 1948 assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals during India's struggle for independence. PTI AO SZM