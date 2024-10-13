Gandhian Sankaralinganar remembered

Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Tamil scholar and Gandhian Sankaralinganar was remembered on Sunday with Chief Minister M K Stalin paying rich tributes to the departed leader.

It was on this day when Sankaralinganar lost his life after being on an indefinite fast for 76 days demanding that Madras State be renamed as 'Tamil Nadu' in 1956, Stalin said.

"Let us offer our respects to Thyagi Sankaralinganar on this day. It is not easy for anyone to follow the path laid by Sankaralinganar," Stalin, quoting former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai, said in a statement.

"Tamil Nadu is forever indebted to him," he said.

The 78-year-old Sankaralinganar, who launched a hunger strike on July 27, 1956, in Virudhunagar, died at a hospital in Madurai after 76 days of fasting. PTI DB VIJ KH