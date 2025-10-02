Gandhiji was highly impressed with absence of caste-based discrimination in RSS' working: Kovind

Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday rued that “good people” are staying away from politics, and urged the youth to be a part of the country’s political landscape.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Reshimbagh ground here as the chief guest, he said Gandhiji was highly impressed by the absence of caste-based discrimination in the outfit's working.

The RSS is known for social equality and unity, and with efforts like one temple, one well, one cremation ground, divisive tendencies are being rooted out, the former president pointed out.

"It is admirable that several projects of social service and transformation are being implemented by the Sangh with the spirit of harmony and social service. The work of swayamsevaks in poor localities across the country to improve education, health and public awareness is specially commendable," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi was also highly impressed by the practice of harmony, equality and complete absence of caste-based discrimination in the working of the RSS, Kovind said.

"A detailed description of this is available in the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji addressed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rally held in Delhi on September 16, 1947. In that address, Gandhiji mentioned about his visit to an RSS camp years ago during the lifetime of its founder Dr Hedgewar," he said.

During that visit, Gandhiji was very impressed by the discipline, simplicity and total absence of the practice of untouchability in the RSS camp, he said.

"In January 1940, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's visit to an RSS shakha in Karad town in Maharashtra's Satara district is a historical testimony of the inclusive vision and approach of the RSS characterized by harmony," Kovind added.

The former president said RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar played an important role in shaping his life.

“I was inspired by the values of national unity and social harmony shared by Dr Ambedkar and Dr Hedgewar. There is no casteism and discrimination in RSS,” he said.

The former president said the RSS founder’s “vichar” (thoughts) helped him clearly understand society and the nation.

Ruing that “good people” are not joining politics, he appealed to the youth to be a part of it.

Kovind also informed that he is writing a book titled ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic’.

The Vijayadashmi rally also marked the centenary celebrations of the RSS, which was founded by Hedgewar on Dussehra in 1925.