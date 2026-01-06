Gandhinagar typhoid outbreak: Civic body says over 1.58 lakh people surveyed; gradual drop in cases

Ahmedabad, Jan 6 (PTI) In the wake of typhoid outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the local civic body has surveyed more than 1.58 lakh people, distributed chlorine tablets and ORS besides fixing leakages in water supply pipelines to curb the spread of the illness, officials said on Tuesday.

State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of the typhoid epidemic in the city, an official release said.

During the meeting, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela informed the CM that there has been a gradual decrease in cases following extensive steps taken by the civic body in coordination with the state health department, an official release said.

On Monday, the number of suspected typhoid infections linked to a leak in a water pipeline in Gandhinagar had crossed the 100-mark.

"The municipal corporation has formed 85 survey teams and conducted surveillance of more than 1.58 lakh people. Chlorine tablets and ORS packets have also been distributed in sufficient quantities. Repair work of leakages has been taken up on priority basis and super-chlorination has also been done in all water sources," it said, quoting the civic chief.

The government had earlier said that due to leakage in a water pipeline, cases of suspected typhoid, a water-borne disease, were reported in Sectors 24, 28, and Adivada area of Gandhinagar city a few days ago. More than 100 cases of suspected typhoid were detected in the state capital.

CM Patel directed officials to intensify measures for the treatment of patients, for disease control and prevention, and said samples of drinking water in urban areas of the state, including Gandhinagar, will be taken on a daily basis, and reports on its suitability and chlorination will be obtained before distribution.

"As an intensive measure to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, the CM gave clear guidelines to take drinking water samples daily in urban areas of the state, including Gandhinagar and to arrange water distribution only after getting reports of its suitability and chlorination," the release said.

The CM also conducted a field visit to the pipeline works currently in progress and gave instructions to the concerned officials to ensure quality and accuracy. He urged them to increase the scope of water testing and take immediate steps to prevent leakages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier directed the local administration to work on a war footing amid the emergence of nearly 100 cases of suspected typhoid. PTI KA PD NP