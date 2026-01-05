Gandhinagar typhoid outbreak: Tally of suspected cases rises to 108 after 25 new additions

Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The number of suspected typhoid infections linked to a leak in a water pipeline in Gandhinagar has risen to 108, with 18 new suspected cases reported, officials said on Monday.

Though two patients undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital died on Monday, authorities clarified that neither death was linked to the typhoid outbreak.

Authorities added that the issue of water contamination has now been fully resolved, with multiple teams working on the ground.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, is closely monitoring the situation and conducted an early morning review over the phone, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

"At present, 108 patients with suspected typhoid are admitted to our hospital, including 18 new patients admitted today. Of these, 50 have tested Widal positive, while 25 patients have been discharged after treatment. The two deaths reported today were not linked to the typhoid outbreak, as they occurred due to other causes,” said Dr Meeta Parikh, Medical Superintendent of Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, during a press conference.

She added that several tests, including the Widal test and blood culture analysis, are being conducted on suspected patients to confirm typhoid infection. Blood samples from the two deceased patients have also been sent for blood culture tests to determine whether their deaths were linked to typhoid.

The outbreak of the water-borne disease has been reported from Sectors 24 and 28, as well as the Adivada area of Gandhinagar, and was caused by a leaking water pipeline a few days ago, according to the government.

"The district administration and the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have formed teams to resolve the issue. The water contamination problem has been completely addressed. Yesterday, 367 water samples were collected, and all test results were satisfactory,” Sanghavi told reporters.

He further said that a team of 22 doctors, including five MD specialists, has been deployed to monitor and treat suspected patients.

"Everyone is receiving proper treatment. Amit Shah is in direct contact with hospital authorities and speaks with the district collector daily. He conducted an early morning review today to assess the situation,” Sanghavi added.

According to medical experts, a positive Widal test indicates that a person has developed antibodies against Salmonella Typhi or Salmonella Paratyphi, which may suggest a current or past typhoid infection or recent vaccination. However, the test does not definitively confirm an active typhoid infection.

With suspected cases being reported, authorities started round-the-clock OPDs (outpatient departments) in the affected areas, and food arrangements had been made for the relatives of those patients being treated in the Civil Hospital, according to the government.

Intensive health management and survey work have been carried out in Gandhinagar city by 75 health teams in view of the suspected typhoid cases, as per the release issued on Sunday.

The survey teams of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation have so far inspected more than 20,800 houses and covered more than 90,000 people.

As a preventive measure, 30,000 chlorine tablets and 20,600 ORS packets have been distributed.

The survey teams are distributing awareness leaflets by contacting people from house to house and asking them to boil water, not to eat outside food, and to keep their hands clean.

The process of “super chlorination” of water has been accelerated to control the spread of the disease, and the amount of chlorination in drinking water is also being checked, the government stated.

Some leakages found in the pipeline in the disease-affected areas have also been repaired on an immediate basis, it added.