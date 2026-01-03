Gandhinagar typhoid surge: Over 100 persons hospitalized; Amit Shah reviews situation

Gandhinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday reviewed the situation at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after 104 patients, including children, were admitted for suspected typhoid.

Typhoid cases have been increasing in the Civil Hospital in the last three days, with 104 patients admitted to the paediatric ward, officials said.

Sanghavi said senior officials, including the deputy collector, have been asked to assess the situation at the hospital, while arrangements such as food and other facilities have been made for families of admitted patients. A team of 22 doctors has been formed to treat the patients, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation with the district collector over the phone three times and will take a review again in the evening, Sanghavi added.

"At present, 104 suspected cases have been reported. The administration is continuously strengthening treatment and monitoring arrangements. Efforts are ongoing to provide better facilities to patients and their families," he said.

Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mita Parikh said several persons, including children from Sector 24, 25, 26 and 28 as well as Adivada area in Gandhinagar, have been admitted and their condition is stable.

Water samples have been collected from these areas, and reports showed drinking water was not safe (for consumption), she informed.

Officials said the health department of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has started a door-to-door survey in the affected sectors.

"People have been advised to drink boiled water and eat home-cooked food. The civic body is also distributing chlorine tablets for cleaning of water tanks," they said. PTI KVM BNM