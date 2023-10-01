Gandhi's cleanliness movement adopted by PM Modi: Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The cleanliness movement started by Mahatma Gandhi has been adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday as he launched the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' of his party's Delhi unit.

Nadda launched the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' along with Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and party national media head Anil Baluni, at Karol Bagh.

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens, saying it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

People from all walks of life, from politicians to students, took up brooms and participated in the campaign in response to the prime minister's appeal.

Nadda said the cleanliness movement started by Mahatma Gandhi has been adopted by Prime Minister Modi.

"In order to strengthen this cleanliness movement, not only is it important to hold cleanliness programmes but we should also desist from littering streets and open spaces," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva said Delhi BJP leaders and workers took part in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in all municipal wards in the city.

"We will not take it as a one-day affair but regularly carry out sanitation drives across the city with the help of our councillors, party workers and RWAs," he said.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP vice president Baijayant Panda and national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Radha Mohan Das were among the party leaders who took part in cleanliness drives at different places in Delhi. PTI VIT DIV DIV