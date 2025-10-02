Gandhi's ideals guiding principles for building brighter present, hopeful future: Sikkim CM'

Gangtok, Oct 2 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi shine as guiding principles for building a brighter present and a hopeful future.

The message of truth, non-violence, and simplicity of the Father of the Nation continues to inspire generations, the chief minister said on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"In Sikkim, we proudly walk on the path of sustainable development, harmony with nature, and peaceful coexistence, reflecting Gandhiji's vision in our daily lives. His teachings strengthen our unity, nurture compassion, and encourage justice, uplifting the dignity of every individual," Tamang said in a statement.

He urged all to stay joyful while observing Gandhi Jayanti.

"On this special day, we reaffirm our commitment to follow his noble path with positivity and dedication, as we work together for the progress of our state and our great nation," said Tamang. PTI COR NN