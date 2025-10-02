Gandhi's life inspiration for all: Soren

Ranchi, Oct 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising that his life is an inspiration to all.

Paying tributes to Gandhi at Bapu Vatika here, Soren said it is the ideals and sacrifices of such great luminaries that have positioned India today as a strong and glorious democracy before the world.

"On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, heartfelt salutations. Bapu's life is an inspiration for all of us. His teachings and principles not only gave a new direction to the freedom struggle but also played a crucial role in strengthening democracy even after Independence," Soren posted on X.

Governor Santosh Gangwar also paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

"On the birth anniversary of the great hero of the Indian Independence Movement, the one who showed the world the path of non-violence, 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi Ji, a hundred salutations," he posted on X. PTI NAM RG SOM